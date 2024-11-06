ALT5 Sigma Corporation appoints Ron Pitters to board of directors

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (ALTS)announced the appointment of Mr. Ron Pitters to its Board of Directors. Pitters is currently the CAO of Axos Clearing LLC and President of Axos Business Center Corp., both subsidiaries of Axos Financial, Inc., a New York Stock Exchange listed company.

