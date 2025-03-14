News & Insights

$ALT stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 14, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

$ALT stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,726,599 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $ALT:

$ALT Insider Trading Activity

$ALT insiders have traded $ALT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GREGORY L WEAVER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $51,996

$ALT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $ALT stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

