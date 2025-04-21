$ALT stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALT stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,534,850 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ALT:
$ALT Insider Trading Activity
$ALT insiders have traded $ALT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY L WEAVER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $51,996
$ALT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $ALT stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,378,854 shares (+35.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,941,537
- CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 726,829 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,240,437
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 693,211 shares (+12.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,998,051
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 552,246 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,981,693
- UBS GROUP AG added 437,100 shares (+154.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,151,491
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 426,043 shares (-46.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,071,770
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 406,655 shares (-43.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,931,982
