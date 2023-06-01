alstria office REIT-AG (FWB:AOX) Price Target Decreased by 6.27% to 10.68

The average one-year price target for alstria office REIT-AG (FWB:AOX) has been revised to 10.68 / share. This is an decrease of 6.27% from the prior estimate of 11.39 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.47 to a high of 16.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.25% from the latest reported closing price of 5.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in alstria office REIT-AG. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOX is 0.02%, a decrease of 32.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 186K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GCIIX - Goldman Sachs International Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 68K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 52K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOX by 24.02% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 42K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOX by 21.38% over the last quarter.

AVRE - Avantis Real Estate ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 26.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOX by 2.72% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 13.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOX by 24.10% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.