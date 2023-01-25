Alstom's third-quarter sales rise on European orders

Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

January 25, 2023 — 01:31 am EST

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom ALSO.PA on Wednesday posted an 8% rise in quarterly sales helped by strong orders in Europe.

Revenue in the October-December period, its fiscal third quarter, amounted to 4.22 billion euros ($4.60 billion), compared with 3.92 billion in the same period a year earlier.

