News & Insights

US Markets

Alstom's main shareholder CDPQ welcomes action plan to improve group financials

Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

November 15, 2023 — 01:22 pm EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian investment group CDPQ, Alstom's ALSO.PA largest shareholder, on Wednesday welcomed the trainmaker's action plan to improve its financial situation.

"Alstom has undertaken a necessary action plan – both operationally and financially," the fund said, adding: "We also welcome the measures taken to improve governance, including the arrival of Philippe Petitcolin (as new chairman)."

Alstom shocked markets earlier on Wednesday when it said it was considering a capital increase and is seeking asset sales worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) to bolster its balance sheet.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.