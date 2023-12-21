News & Insights

Alstom Wins Tender To Maintain VLocity And Classic Train Fleet For Next Decade

December 21, 2023

(RTTNews) - Alstom (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) said it has been announced as the successful bidder for a contract worth around 900 million euros to maintain the regional rolling stock VLocity and Classic fleets in Victoria, Australia for the next decade. The company said VLocity train fleet at the Dandenong manufacturing site in Melbourne, Australia will be maintained alongside the Classic fleet out of West Melbourne, South Dynon and Ballarat East sites.

The contract provides 98% of labour based in Victoria servicing the VLocity and Classic fleet with 69% of maintenance materials supplied by local Victorian suppliers. The company has also committed to a 6% spend with 40 local social benefit suppliers over the life of the contract.

