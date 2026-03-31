Alstom Wins EUR 700 Mln Systems Contract In AMECA Region

(RTTNews) - Alstom S.A. (ALSMY, AOMFF, ALO.PA), a rail transport and mobility solutions company, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a new systems contract in the AMECA region as part of a consortium.

The company's share of the contract is valued at approximately 700 million euros, representing about 30% of the total project value of USD 2.75 billion.

The order was recorded in the company's fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025/2026.

The contract is aimed at strengthening its presence in the AMECA region and supporting the development of mobility infrastructure.

On Monday, Alstom S.A. closed trading 2.46% lesser at EUR 23.02 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

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