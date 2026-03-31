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Alstom Wins EUR 700 Mln Systems Contract In AMECA Region

March 31, 2026 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alstom S.A. (ALSMY, AOMFF, ALO.PA), a rail transport and mobility solutions company, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a new systems contract in the AMECA region as part of a consortium.

The company's share of the contract is valued at approximately 700 million euros, representing about 30% of the total project value of USD 2.75 billion.

The order was recorded in the company's fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025/2026.

The contract is aimed at strengthening its presence in the AMECA region and supporting the development of mobility infrastructure.

On Monday, Alstom S.A. closed trading 2.46% lesser at EUR 23.02 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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