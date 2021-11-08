Alstom wins 876 mln euro contract to upgrade Cairo's metro

Adds detail

Nov 8 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom ALSO.PA has won an 876 million euro ($1.01 billion) contract to upgrade Cairo's public transport, the company said on Monday, including trains that will have dedicated women's areas.

It said the agreement with Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels would cover 55 9-car metro trains and an eight-year maintenance contract for Egypt's oldest metro line, Cairo Metro Line 1.

"With a fleet of about 495 Metropolis cars, more residents will be able to commute safely and comfortably every day," said Alstom's chief executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge in a statement.

Alstom said layout would include wide corridors and a dedicated women's area, and that each train should at peak times carry up to 2,580 passengers.

The proposal would also include a "unique design" to reflect the history and culture of Cairo, the group added.

Alstom said the metro would be designed and manufactured at an Alstom site in France, but that maintenance work would be carried out from a Cairo depot - creating long-term local jobs.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland. Editing by Jane Merriman)

