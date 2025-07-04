Alstom Wins $2.3 Bln Contract From New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority

(RTTNews) - French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) said on Friday that it has secured a 2.0 billion euros or $2.3 billion order from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority or MTA.

The company said that the railcar contract is for M-9A rail cars, which will serve the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad. Alstom added that the contract will be booked in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

According to the company, further details about the order will shared during the upcoming days.

Recently, Alstom had received an order from the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Bulgaria to deliver 35 electric Coradia Stream interregional trains including 15 years of maintenance. The contract was jointly carried out by Alstom and the local company RVP Invest, which will provide the maintenance facility.

The total value of the contract is 720 million euros, of which Alstom's share is 600 million euros.

