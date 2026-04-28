Alstom (WBAG:ALSO) Price Target Decreased by 12.91% to 22.91

The average one-year price target for Alstom (WBAG:ALSO) has been revised to € 22,91 / share. This is a decrease of 12.91% from the prior estimate of € 26,31 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 10,05 to a high of € 29,27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.91% from the latest reported closing price of € 16,62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alstom. This is an decrease of 212 owner(s) or 98.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALSO is 0.10%, an increase of 60.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.86% to 115K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generali Investments CEE, investicni spolecnost, a.s. holds 66K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSO by 20.00% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 45K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 22.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSO by 47.97% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 49.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSO by 2,442.03% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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