Alstom Turns To Profit In FY25, Orders Up; Sees Growth In FY26, Confirms Mid-term View

(RTTNews) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L), a French rolling stock maker, reported Wednesday a profit in its fiscal 2025, compared to prior year's loss, while adjusted EBIT increased from last year on sales growth. Further, the company projects growth in fiscal 2026, and confirmed mid-term targets.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted EBIT margin of around 7 percent and sales organic growth between 3 percent and 5 percent.

Further, the firm's medium-term ambitions were confirmed. The company continues to expect to consistently deliver an adjusted EBIT margin between 8 percent and 10 percent and around 5 percent average sales growth over the medium term.

The Group expects its backlog to exceed 100 billion euros in the coming two years.

Over the three years from FY25 to FY27, the Group expects to deliver at least 1.5 billion euros in free cash-flow, despite Contract Working Capital being a headwind over that period.

In fiscal 2025, the company's net income (group share) was 149 million euros, compared to loss of 309 million euros in the last fiscal year.

Adjusted net profit was 498 million euros, compared to 44 million euros a year ago.

Alstom's adjusted EBIT was 1.177 billion euros, up 18.1 percent from 997 million euros in the prior year. Adjusted EBIT margin was 6.4 percent, higher than 5.7 percent a year ago.

EBIT before purchase price allocation or PPA stood at 831 million euros, compared to 356 million euros for the last fiscal year.

Alstom's sales amounted to 18.49 billion euros for the fiscal year, a growth of 4.9 percent from 17.62 billion euros a year ago. Revenues grew 6.6 percent on an organic basis.

The Group has produced 4,383 cars during the year and is preparing for the production ramp-up in Germany and France in coming years.

The order intake reached 19.85 billion euros, marking a 4.7 percent increase from 18.95 billion euros in the prior year, primarily due to the award of the 3.6 billion euros S-Bahn Rheinland contract in Germany. Organic order growth was 4.4 percent.

The backlog reached 94.96 billion euros, providing strong visibility on future sales, up 3.3 percent from last year's 91.90 billion euros.

