Markets

Alstom To Supply 49 Citadis Trams To Nantes Métropole For EUR 200 Mln; Stock Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) Friday said it will supply 49 Citadis trams to Nantes Métropole for around 200 million euros.

The Citadis trams for Nantes are particularly energy efficient and over 99% recyclable.

According to the company, the Citadis trams have standardised, proven, more accessible components, providing the residents of Nantes with reliable, readily available way to move around the city.

Seven of Alstom's 13 sites in France will be involved in the design and manufacture of the tram for Nantes Métropole.

Alstom has sold more than 2,600 Citadis trams to date to over 50 cities in 20 countries around the world. These include 23 in France.

In Paris, Alstom shares were trading at 41.13 euros, up 1.5 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular