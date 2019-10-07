Alstom To Provide 42 Metropolis Trains Worth 260 Mln Euros To Barcelona Metro

(RTTNews) - Alstom SA (ALS.L) Monday announced a contract valued more than 260 million euros with Barcelona Metro operator Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona or TMB to supply 42 Metropolis trains. The new five car trains will replace lines 1 and 3 of the network. The contract includes deign, manufacturing and commissioning.

Alstom said the manufacturing will be at Barcelona site and the delivery will be within two and a half years.

Barcelona Metro carries over 400 million passengers per year, the network is one of the most efficient and modern in Europe. The new trains will help TMB in the development of efficient and sustainable mobility, Alsom noted.

Light structure, low energy consumption, high levels of recoverability and recyclability, technical reliability and ease of maintenance will be the attributes of the new trains. It will be equipped with remote sensors for optimal maintenance.

