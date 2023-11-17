Alstom to exit Russia's TMH by year-end -Ifax cites TMH boss

Adds Alstom May 2022 statement on TMH impairment in paragraph 3

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - France's Alstom ALSO.PA is set to sell its 20% stake in Transmashholding (TMH) back to the Russian railcar manufacturer by the end of the year, the Interfax news agency cited TMH head Kirill Lipa as saying on Friday.

The French train maker said in March 2022 it would suspend all deliveries and future business investments in Russia, one of scores of Western companies to shun Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Two months later, Alstom said it had taken an impairment charge on TMH of 441 million euros ($478 million).

"By the end of the year," Lipa said, responding to a question about the deal's timeline. "We are not disclosing this information."

Alstom did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Friday.

Alstom owned a 20% stake in TMH as a capital investment. Last year it said there was no material business nor operational link between it and TMH.

TMH is Russia's only manufacturer of passenger railcars. It also produces locomotives and rail equipment primarily for the domestic market.

($1 = 0.9233 euros)

(Reporting by Reuters, Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

