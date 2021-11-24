Alstom To Divest Coradia Polyvalent Platform, Reichshoffen Production Site, And TALENT3 Platform

(RTTNews) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) has agreed to divest its Coradia Polyvalent platform, its Reichshoffen production site in France and its TALENT3 platform to CAF Group. The divestment was a condition for the clearance of the Alstom/Bombardier deal by the European Commission.

Alstom SA noted that the divestiture will be subject to the completion of the applicable social processes and consultations with employee representatives' bodies and to regulatory approvals. The company anticipates closing of the deal between April and September of 2022.

