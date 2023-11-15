News & Insights

Alstom to cut 1,500 staff, sell assets

November 15, 2023 — 02:55 am EST

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Alstom ALSO.PA on Wednesday said it would cut jobs, sell assets and was considering a capital increase in a bid to boost its balance sheet and alleviate investor concerns over high debt.

"The negative free cash flow of Alstom during this first half is a clear call for change. While demand remains sustained, despite some volatility, our commercial performance has been soft," Chairman and CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge said in a statement.

Alstom's management, and its shares, have been under pressure since the group issued a cash warning in October, fuelling investors' worries over debt. Traders said on Wednesday the stock was likely to open lower.

Alstom plans to cut its net debt by 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) by March 2025. As of Sept. 30, it had a net debt of 3.43 billion euros.

The group added it would propose that no dividend be paid for the current fiscal year.

