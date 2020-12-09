Markets

Alstom To Acquire Minority Stake In Railway Cybersecurity Specialist Cylus

(RTTNews) - Alstom (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) said it has finalised a deal to invest $7 million in Cylus, an Israel-based cybersecurity specialist, thus acquiring a minority stake in the company. Cylus, based in Tel Aviv, is specialised in cybersecurity solutions for the railway sector. Cylus has developed a portfolio of solutions and services, collectively named CylusOne, for the protection of railway assets against cyber threats.

Alstom and Cylus will integrate cybersecurity technology into railway processes, components, and solutions. The technology will be implemented first in the Tel Aviv metropolitan light rail system.

