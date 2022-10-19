Alstom Signs Framework Agreement With Rete Ferroviaria Italiana To Supply ERTMS System

(RTTNews) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) has signed a framework agreement with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana to design, deliver and commission an ERTMS system in Italy. ERTMS is the latest traffic management system for railways across Europe. The company was awarded the South-Centre lot, covering around 1,400 kilometres of railway lines and worth around 900 million euros.

Alstom said it will provide the latest ERTMS Baseline 3 Level 2 signalling system with GSM-R3 and digital interlocking ACCM4 on 27 lines managed by Rete Ferroviaria Italiana in the regions of Sardinia, Molise, Puglia, Umbria, Lazio, and Campania.

