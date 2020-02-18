Alstom shares fall after Alstom's $6.7 bln Bombardier rail deal

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Alstom ALSO.PA shares fell on Tuesday after Alstom agreed to buy the rail division of Canada's Bombardier BBDb.TO for up to 6.2 billion euros ($6.7 billion), in a deal which could still face tough scrutiny from regulators and unions.

Alstom shares were down 2% in early session trading.

"We believe shares will now remain range bound amid the capital increase and uncertainty during a lengthy anti-trust process," wrote analysts at JP Morgan, which cut its rating on Alstom to "neutral" from "overweight".

The agreement between Alstom and Bombardier would unite companies with an estimated $17 billion in combined revenue.

A combination with Bombardier would give Alstom a share of between 40% and 60% of the European regional train market, according to estimates cited by union sources in France, well above Siemens at 10% to 20%.

But some analysts have said there could be less opposition to a deal this time as Alstom and Bombardier have a lower combined European market share in high-speed rail and signalling.

French trade unions issued a statement late on Monday to warn that the deal between Alstom and Bombardier must not result in major job losses in France.

Alstom boss Poupart-Lafarge himself said on Monday the acquisition would not affect jobs and that he was confident in achieving antitrust approval.

($1 = 0.9231 euros)

