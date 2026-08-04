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Alstom Secures €270 Mln Contract To Supply 25 Additional Trains In Australia

August 04, 2026 — 03:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alstom S.A. (ALO.PA, ALSMY), a sustainable mobility provider, on Tuesday said it has secured a contract worth 270 million euros from the Victorian Government in Australia to supply 25 additional X'Trapolis 2.0 trains.

The company said that the order was awarded through the exercise of an option under the initial contract awarded in 2021 and increases the total fleet under the program to 50 trains.

The six-car electric trains will be built at its facilities in Victoria and have a 60% local content requirement to support the state's rail manufacturing industry.

The first X'Trapolis 2.0 train entered passenger service in May 2026, with additional trains scheduled to enter service periodically to replace the legacy fleet.

Alstom is currently trading 0.33% higher at EUR 16.60 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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