Alstom SA - Depositary Receipt (ALSMY) Price Target Increased by 17.37% to 2.59

The average one-year price target for Alstom SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ALSMY) has been revised to $2.59 / share. This is an increase of 17.37% from the prior estimate of $2.21 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$15.31 to a high of $12.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.74% from the latest reported closing price of $2.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alstom SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALSMY is 0.04%, an increase of 12.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.43% to 2,672K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 1,773K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,714K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 592K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares , representing a decrease of 33.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Fulton Bank, N.a. holds 111K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 35.13% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp holds 90K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares , representing a decrease of 10.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 63.75% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 47K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 3.81% over the last quarter.

