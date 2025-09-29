Alstom SA - Depositary Receipt (ALSMY) Price Target Decreased by 21.52% to 3.78

The average one-year price target for Alstom SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ALSMY) has been revised to $3.78 / share. This is a decrease of 21.52% from the prior estimate of $4.81 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$12.76 to a high of $16.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.75% from the latest reported closing price of $2.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alstom SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALSMY is 0.05%, an increase of 19.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 2,981K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 1,773K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,714K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 788K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares , representing a decrease of 10.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 12.87% over the last quarter.

Fulton Bank, N.a. holds 131K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares , representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 38.13% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp holds 99K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing a decrease of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 32.55% over the last quarter.

Corient IA holds 80K shares. No change in the last quarter.

