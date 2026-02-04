Alstom SA - Depositary Receipt (ALSMY) Price Target Decreased by 20.15% to 2.07

The average one-year price target for Alstom SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ALSMY) has been revised to $2.07 / share. This is a decrease of 20.15% from the prior estimate of $2.59 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$15.21 to a high of $10.85 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.99% from the latest reported closing price of $2.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alstom SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALSMY is 0.01%, an increase of 87.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 69.49% to 899K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sterling Capital Management holds 592K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares , representing a decrease of 33.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Fulton Bank, N.a. holds 111K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 35.13% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp holds 89K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 59.92% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 47K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Canopy Partners holds 26K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing a decrease of 17.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 13.44% over the last quarter.

