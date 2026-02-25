Alstom SA - Depositary Receipt (ALSMY) Price Target Decreased by 116.37% to -0.34

The average one-year price target for Alstom SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ALSMY) has been revised to -$0.34 / share. This is a decrease of 116.37% from the prior estimate of $2.07 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$17.54 to a high of $8.34 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 115.39% from the latest reported closing price of $2.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alstom SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALSMY is 0.00%, an increase of 89.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 65.66% to 915K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sterling Capital Management holds 602K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%.

Fulton Bank, N.a. holds 111K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 35.13% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp holds 89K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 59.92% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 61K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing an increase of 22.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 48.51% over the last quarter.

Canopy Partners holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing a decrease of 10.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 0.14% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.