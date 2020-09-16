Alstom reduces offer price by $350 mln for Bombardier's rail unit
Sept 16 (Reuters) - French transport infrastructure company Alstom ALSO.PA has lowered its offer price to acquire Canadian Bombardier Inc's BBDb.TO rail business by $350 million, the companies said on Wednesday.
Under the revised terms, Alstom will acquire Bombardier Transportation for an enterprise value of $8.4 billion.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
