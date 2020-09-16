Companies

Alstom reduces offer price by $350 mln for Bombardier's rail unit

Rachit Vats Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

French transport infrastructure company Alstom has lowered its offer price to acquire Canadian Bombardier Inc's rail business by $350 million, the companies said on Wednesday.

Under the revised terms, Alstom will acquire Bombardier Transportation for an enterprise value of $8.4 billion.

