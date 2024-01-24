News & Insights

Alstom Q3 sales up, studying potential capital increase

Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

January 24, 2024 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Adds context and details on asset disposals and capital increase plan from paragraph 2

Jan 24 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom ALSO.PA reported higher third-quarter sales on Wednesday, and said it was still studying the possibility of a capital increase as it reaffirmed its annual targets.

Alstom lost half its market value late last year after the company slashed its full-year free cash flow forecast in October, and in November said it would consider a capital increase.

On Wednesday it said it was still studying the feasibility and potential size of a capital increase.

Sales in the third quarter grew 4.6% organically to 4.33 billion euros ($4.70 billion), compared to 4.22 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Alstom said its asset disposal programme was progressing, and confirmed it aimed to receive between 0.5 billion and 1 billion euros from offloading parts of its business.

That would still leave the group needing at least 1 billion euros to execute its goal of cutting net debt by 2 billion euros by March 2025.

The group said it would give details on the 2 billion euro debt reduction plan in May.

Alstom also confirmed its full-year 2023/2024 outlook, including organic sales growth of above 5%, and its mid-term objectives.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; editing by Milla Nissi)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.