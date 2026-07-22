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Alstom Q1 Sales Rise, Confirms FY27 Outlook

July 22, 2026 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French rail equipment maker Alstom (ALO.PA, AOMFF.PK) on Wednesday reported higher first-quarter sales and reaffirmed its full-year outlook, despite lower order intake.

For the quarter, sales increased 4.9% to 4.734 billion euros from 4.514 billion euros a year earlier. On an organic basis, sales increased 4.8%.

Orders declined 37% to 2.560 billion euros from 4.075 billion euros, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 0.5x. Backlog stood at 102.8 billion euros at the end of June.

Sales growth was driven by Rolling Stock, where revenue rose 5% to 2.538 billion euros, Services, up 10% to 1.178 billion euros, and Signalling, up 4% to 625 million euros. Systems sales declined 8% to 393 million euros.

Alstom confirmed its fiscal 2026/27 outlook, continuing to expect a book-to-bill ratio above 1, organic sales growth of around 5%, production of 4,400-4,500 rail cars, an adjusted EBIT margin of around 6.5%, and positive free cash flow.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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