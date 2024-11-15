Alstom price target raised to EUR 24.80 from EUR 21.80 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Alstom (ALSMY) to EUR 24.80 from EUR 21.80 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ALSMY:
- Alstom price target raised to EUR 22 from EUR 21 at Deutsche Bank
- Alstom Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Progress
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.