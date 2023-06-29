Alstom, Northrail, RIVE Enter Framework Contract For 50 Traxx Universal Locomotives

News & Insights

June 29, 2023

(RTTNews) - Alstom (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) and Northrail AG have completed a framework contract for 50 multi-system Traxx Universal locomotives with a full-service maintenance package for up to 16 years. The base order includes 15 multi-system locomotives. The maximum contract value amounts up to 370 million euros.

Alstom noted that these are the first locomotives homologated to run at 160 kilometres per hour in the European corridor. All locomotives will be equipped with ATLAS, Alstom's onboard solution for the European Train Control System. It can be used for freight and passenger transport.

Alstom noted that the investment was arranged and structured by Northrail for RIVE Private Investment. Northrail will, on behalf of RIVE, act as asset manager and lessor of the locomotives.

Northrail, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, is a leasing provider and asset manager of rolling stock in Europe. RIVE Private Investment is an investment group specialising in sustainable infrastructure and tangible assets.

