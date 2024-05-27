News & Insights

Alstom Launches EUR 1 Bln Share Capital Increase

May 27, 2024 — 02:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Alstom said it has launched a share capital increase with preferential subscription rights for an amount of about 1 billion euros, thus executing the final step of the announced 2 billion euros deleveraging plan.

The share capital increase is the final step of the deleveraging plan that also includes: Divestments for about 700 million euros; the successful placement of €750 million of hybrid bonds with 50% equity content for Moody's announced on May 23rd, 2024.

Alstom noted that it will terminate its 2.25 billion euros credit facility agreement following the execution of deleveraging plan.

