Alstom launches a 2 bln euro capital hike to finance Bombardier deal

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom ALSO.PA said on Monday it has launched a capital increase of around 2 billion euros ($2.37 billion) to Bombardier Inc's BBDb.TO rail business.

The capital increase will allow shareholders that own 10 preferential subscription right to subscribe for three new shares at 29.50 euros per share, Alstom said in a statement.

The company said it expects to close the acquisition in the first quarter of next year.

($1 = 0.8439 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard, editing by Louise Heavens)

