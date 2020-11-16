Companies

Alstom launches a 2 bln euro capital hike to finance Bombardier deal

Matthieu Protard Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

French train maker Alstom said on Monday it has launched a capital increase of around 2 billion euros ($2.37 billion) to Bombardier Inc's rail business.

The capital increase will allow shareholders that own 10 preferential subscription right to subscribe for three new shares at 29.50 euros per share, Alstom said in a statement.

The company said it expects to close the acquisition in the first quarter of next year.

($1 = 0.8439 euros)

