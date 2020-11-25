Alstom-Kiepe Consortium Gets Order For Citadis Type Trams From Cologne's Transport Authority

(RTTNews) - Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK) reported that the Cologne Public Transport Authority has signed a contract with the manufacturer consortium Alstom and Kiepe Electric for the supply of 64 low-floor trams. The order for the new Citadis type trams is valued at 363 million euros. Kiepe Electric is a subsidiary of Knorr-Bremse AG. The contract also includes some options for a total of 47 additional vehicle units.

Alstom will produce 62 modern low-floor vehicles (60-meter long trains) and two low-floor vehicles with a length of around 30 meters at its Barcelona plant. The electrical components of the trams will be supplied by Kiepe Electric's Düsseldorf plant and will also be installed in the trams in Barcelona.

