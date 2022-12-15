Alstom Gets EUR 370 Mln Order For 49 Coradia Stream High-capacity Trains To Renfe In Spain

(RTTNews) - French rolling stock maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) Thursday said it has received a contract worth nearly 370 million euros to supply 49 additional Coradia Stream high-capacity trains to Renfe in Spain.

These trains will supplement the 152 trains already ordered in March 2021. Both orders total a value of 1.8 billion euros for 201 trains, including supply of spare parts and the maintenance of 56 of the trains for 15 years.

All the trains will be manufactured at Alstom's manufacturing site in Santa Perpetua, Barcelona. The site is currently undergoing investment and digitalisation plan, including the creation of the biggest automatised workshop within the company.

