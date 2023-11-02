Alstom Extends Services Contract With UK's CrossCountry For Around EUR 950 Mln

(RTTNews) - French rolling stock maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) Thursday said it has signed an eight-year extension to its Train Services Agreement or TSA, valued at around 950 million euros, with CrossCountry in the UK.

Under the agreement, Alstom will continue to maintain, overhaul, service and clean 252 vehicles of the CrossCountry fleet at their primary depot, Central Rivers until 2031. These include 34 Class 220 Voyagers and 24 Class 221 Super Voyagers.

In addition, seven Voyagers will move to CrossCountry when they are released from service with Avanti West Coast to bolster the CrossCountry fleet and enable service uplifts in due course.

The Voyagers, owned by Beacon Rail, are running across the CrossCountry network, from Aberdeen, Scotland, to Penzance, England.

The contract includes management of all planned and unplanned maintenance; all required overhaul activities; cleaning, and light maintenance services on the vehicles; and vehicle servicing. It also includes service delivery support; vehicle cleaning; depot management; shunting; obsolescence monitoring and management, and accident/vandalism repair.

Within the deal, the fleet will be installed with an Intelligent Engine Stop Start or IESS system that will drive a reduction in fuel usage, emissions, and operational costs.

