Alstom expects EU approval by end of July to buy Bombardier rail unit, CEO says

French TGV high-speed train maker Alstom expects to secure European Union approval by the end of the month to buy Bombardier's rail business, Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge said on Wednesday.

Poupart-Lafarge also told a parliamentary hearing that Alstom hoped to find a solid candidate to buy its French site in Reichshoffen in eastern France.

