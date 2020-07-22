Alstom expects EU approval by end of July to buy Bombardier rail unit, CEO says

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - French TGV high-speed train maker Alstom ALSO.PA expects to secure European Union approval by the end of the month to buy Bombardier's BBDb.TO rail business, Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge said on Wednesday.

Poupart-Lafarge also told a parliamentary hearing that Alstom hoped to find a solid candidate to buy its French site in Reichshoffen in eastern France.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Edmund Blair)

