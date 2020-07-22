Alstom expects EU approval by end of July to buy Bombardier rail unit

By buying Montreal-based Bombardier's train division, Alstom is seeking to create the world's second largest train manufacturer to compete more effectively with Chinese leader CRRC Corp 601766.SS.

Alstom shares were down 0.9% at 0914 GMT.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.