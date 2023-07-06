Alstom (EPA:ALO) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 31.38

The average one-year price target for Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been revised to 31.38 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 29.63 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.64% from the latest reported closing price of 26.01 / share.

Alstom Maintains 0.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.96%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alstom. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALO is 0.21%, a decrease of 15.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.89% to 41,774K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 5,461K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,002K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,999K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALO by 15.31% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 3,354K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,361K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALO by 8.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,319K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,304K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALO by 3.78% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 2,144K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,173K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALO by 16.84% over the last quarter.

