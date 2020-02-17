Alstom confirms talks underway to buy Bombardier Transportation

Companies

French transport infrastructure company Alstom said on Monday it was in talks over a possible acquisition of the train business of Canadian company Bombardier, which could be worth $7 billion on an enterprise value basis.

"Alstom confirms being in discussions with Bombardier regarding a possible acquisition of Bombardier Transportation by Alstom. Discussions are ongoing. No final decision has been made," Alstom said in a statement.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday that Alstom was close to agreeing a deal to buy Bombardier's train business, which will give the unit an enterprise value of $7 billion.

