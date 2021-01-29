US Markets
Alstom completes Bombardier rail purchase for 5.5 bln euros

Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

French train maker Alstom said on Friday it had completed its previously announced purchase of Bombardier rail business, an acquisition that should make it the world's No. 2 in its industry behind China's CRRC.

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom ALSO.PA said on Friday it had completed its previously announced purchase of Bombardier BBDb.TO rail business, an acquisition that should make it the world's No. 2 in its industry behind China's CRRC 601766.SS.

Alstom, which cut its offer for Bombardier rail in September 2020, said the price for the deal was established at 5.5 billion euros ($6.7 billion), at the bottom of a range of 5.5 billion to 5.9 billion euros indicated previously.

At around 1220 GMT, Alstom's shares were down 0.5%, faring less worse than France's CAC 40 .FCHI (-0.89%).

The combined group will have 15.7 billion euros in revenues with an order book of 71.1 billion euros and 75,000 employees in 70 countries.

Alstom, owned 9.7% by French conglomerate Bouygues BOUY.PA, launched a 2 billion-euro capital increase to finance the Bombardier deal in December after it had secured European Union antitrust approval six months earlier.

The finalization of this Franco-Canadian deal comes on the heels of Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO dropping its approach to France's Carrefour CARR.PA after the French government expressed its firm opposition to the deal.

($1 = 0.8241 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Jason Neely and Steve Orlofsky)

