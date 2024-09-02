News & Insights

Alstom Closes Sale Of North American Conventional Signaling Business

September 02, 2024 — 05:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L), a rolling stock maker, said on Monday that it has closed the sale of its North American conventional signaling business to Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK).

The sale has completed the execution of the Alstom's 2 billion euros deleveraging plan.

"This divestiture was part of the comprehensive company action plan that Alstom announced on 15 November 2023, aiming at reinforcing its balance sheet. Alstom has delivered all three components of that plan, and it results in the stabilization of its Investment Grade rating," the company said.

Alstom will continue to meet the North American signaling market demand through its Communications Based Train Control and European Train Control System solutions.

RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
