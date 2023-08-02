News & Insights

Stocks
AOMFF

Alstom (AOMFF) Price Target Increased by 13.31% to 35.40

August 02, 2023 — 06:16 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Alstom (OTC:AOMFF) has been revised to 35.40 / share. This is an increase of 13.31% from the prior estimate of 31.25 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.88 to a high of 43.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.11% from the latest reported closing price of 31.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alstom. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOMFF is 0.00%, a decrease of 10.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.08% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AOMFF / Alstom Shares Held by Institutions

Pacer Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOMFF by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AOMFF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.