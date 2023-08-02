Alstom (AOMFF) Price Target Increased by 13.31% to 35.40

The average one-year price target for Alstom (OTC:AOMFF) has been revised to 35.40 / share. This is an increase of 13.31% from the prior estimate of 31.25 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.88 to a high of 43.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.11% from the latest reported closing price of 31.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alstom. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOMFF is 0.00%, a decrease of 10.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.08% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOMFF by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.