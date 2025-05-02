Is Alstom (ALSMY) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Alstom ADR (ALSMY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alstom ADR is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 125 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alstom ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSMY's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ALSMY has returned about 12.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -14.2%. This shows that Alstom ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is DSV (DSDVY). The stock has returned 0.7% year-to-date.

In DSV's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alstom ADR belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.2% so far this year, so ALSMY is performing better in this area.

DSV, however, belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #161. The industry has moved -6.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Alstom ADR and DSV as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

