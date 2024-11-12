Is Alstom (ALSMY) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Alstom ADR (ALSMY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alstom ADR is one of 135 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alstom ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSMY's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ALSMY has gained about 67.4% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 5.3%. This means that Alstom ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP). The stock has returned 66.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Martin Midstream Partners L.P.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alstom ADR belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.2% so far this year, so ALSMY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #209. The industry has moved +19.6% year to date.

Alstom ADR and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

