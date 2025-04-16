Is Alstom (ALSMY) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Alstom ADR (ALSMY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alstom ADR is one of 125 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Alstom ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSMY's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ALSMY has returned about 2.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 14.4% on average. This shows that Alstom ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

West Japan Railway (WJRYY) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.3%.

In West Japan Railway's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alstom ADR belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.2% so far this year, so ALSMY is performing better in this area. West Japan Railway is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alstom ADR and West Japan Railway as they could maintain their solid performance.

