Is Alstom (ALSMY) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Alstom ADR (ALSMY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alstom ADR is one of 135 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alstom ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSMY's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ALSMY has moved about 66.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 0.8% on average. This shows that Alstom ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Knot Offshore (KNOP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.9%.

The consensus estimate for Knot Offshore's current year EPS has increased 314.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alstom ADR belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.4% this year, meaning that ALSMY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Knot Offshore, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #141. The industry has moved +22.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Alstom ADR and Knot Offshore as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

