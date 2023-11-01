Alstom - ADR (ALSMY) Price Target Increased by 27.55% to 13.99

The average one-year price target for Alstom - ADR (OTC:ALSMY) has been revised to 13.99 / share. This is an increase of 27.55% from the prior estimate of 10.97 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.91 to a high of 25.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,056.11% from the latest reported closing price of 1.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alstom - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALSMY is 0.09%, a decrease of 13.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 51.98% to 2,412K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JEMUX - Mid Value Trust NAV holds 1,241K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 812K shares.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 138K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 4.84% over the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 85K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 73.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 608.40% over the last quarter.

