Alstom - ADR (ALSMY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Alstom - ADR said on July 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.03 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 18, 2023 will receive the payment on September 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.94%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alstom - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALSMY is 0.06%, a decrease of 20.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 1,420K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.99% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alstom - ADR is 6.40. The forecasts range from a low of -23.55 to a high of $15.54. The average price target represents an increase of 119.99% from its latest reported closing price of 2.91.

The projected annual revenue for Alstom - ADR is 17,573MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAGWX - Mid Value Trust NAV holds 1,241K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 86K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 151,951.83% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 33K shares.

Boston Private Wealth holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 45.85% over the last quarter.

Laffer Investments holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 3.38% over the last quarter.

