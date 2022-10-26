ALSN vs. RACE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Automotive - Original Equipment stocks have likely encountered both Allison Transmission (ALSN) and Ferrari (RACE). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Allison Transmission and Ferrari are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that ALSN has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

ALSN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.77, while RACE has a forward P/E of 40.19. We also note that ALSN has a PEG ratio of 1.11. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. RACE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.50.

Another notable valuation metric for ALSN is its P/B ratio of 5.02. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RACE has a P/B of 15.06.

Based on these metrics and many more, ALSN holds a Value grade of A, while RACE has a Value grade of C.

ALSN is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that ALSN is likely the superior value option right now.



