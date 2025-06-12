ALSN to Acquire Dana's Off-Highway Unit, Realize $120M in Synergies

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN has entered into an agreement with Dana Inc. DAN to acquire its Off-Highway business for approximately $2.7 billion. The unit to be acquired manufactures mobile drivetrains and motion systems for heavy-duty vehicles.

The acquisition will help Dana streamline its operations to better focus on light- and commercial-vehicle supply with traditional and electrified systems. This aligns with its cost-cutting efforts to minimize the looming economic pressures. For Allison, the deal will expand its footprint and strengthen core technologies to widen its range of commercial-duty powertrain and industrial solutions.

With operations in more than 25 countries and a global customer base of approximately 11,000 employees, Dana’s Off-Highway business comprised 27% of its total revenues of $10.28 billion in 2024. It provides a wide range of applications through its industry-leading powertrain technologies, encompassing axles, propulsion solutions and drivetrain components in addition to customized hybrid and electric drive systems.

A smooth integration process of the joint expertise of both companies will drive the realization of new growth opportunities and the development of differentiated solutions to tailor offerings to customer needs. The transaction is expected to generate annual run-rate synergies of approximately $120 million. Allison has planned to close the transaction, to be financed through cash and debt, by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

ALSN stock has jumped 39.2% over the past year against the industry’s 5.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALSN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ALSN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Auto space are Standard Motor Products SMP and Luminar Technologies LAZR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMP’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.58 per share, indicating a 12.93% year-over-year rise.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 38.55%. SMP’s shares have gained 4.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Luminar’s 2025 loss is pegged at $4.29 per share, indicating a rise of 53.57% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.79%.

